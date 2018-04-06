Image copyright Google Image caption The tribunal heard Ramakrishna Rebbapragada was a "risk to patients"

A doctor who admitted he had "failed to provide good clinical care to a patient before, during and after surgery" has been suspended for six months.

Ramakrishna Rebbapragada was a consultant anaesthetist in Cambridge at the time, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal has heard.

The patient, a man aged 81, suffered two heart attacks during surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in 2011.

Dr Rebbapragada was a "risk to patients", the tribunal was told.

'Misconduct'

Dr Rebbapragada's case was first considered by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal in January 2013.

He admitted he had failed to provide good clinical care to the patient before, during and after surgery, the tribunal was told.

The first panel found his "fitness to practise was impaired by reason of his misconduct" and conditions were imposed on his registration for six months.

However, the tribunal, which was held in February and March, heard that Fitness to Practise Panels in 2014, 2015 and 2017 heard Dr Rebbapragada had "still not complied" with these conditions.

It was told Dr Rebbapragada, who was not present or represented, presented "a risk to patients if he returned to unrestricted practice".

The tribunal heard he has applied for voluntary erasure from the doctors' register.

His case will be reviewed before the end of the six month suspension.