Cambridgeshire policeman charged with dangerous driving
- 6 April 2018
A police officer has been charged in connection with a car chase, the police watchdog has said.
PC Lee Rumsey was the driver of a police car pursing another vehicle along Morley Way in Woodston, Peterborough on 29 August.
He was charged with dangerous driving and he will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 9 May.
Cambridgeshire Police referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.