Image copyright Google Image caption Morley Way runs through an industrial estate in the south of Peterborough

A police officer has been charged in connection with a car chase, the police watchdog has said.

PC Lee Rumsey was the driver of a police car pursing another vehicle along Morley Way in Woodston, Peterborough on 29 August.

He was charged with dangerous driving and he will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 9 May.

Cambridgeshire Police referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.