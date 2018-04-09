Image copyright N Chadwick/Geograph Image caption The officer allegedly drove at a fleeing suspect, hitting him with his marked police car

A police officer allegedly drove his marked car at a suspect, mounting the pavement and hitting the man who was running away from door staff.

Cambridgeshire officer PC Rowan Huskisson reportedly said afterwards: "That's how you deal with that."

He faces a gross misconduct hearing on 17 April following the incident, in the early hours in Cambridge, last May.

It allegedly happened in St Andrews Street after the man broke away from door staff who had detained him.

"The officer drove his vehicle towards the male who ran across the pavement and appeared to be running towards the road," the misconduct notification said.

"The officer then began to turn the vehicle towards the pavement and drove straight towards the male mounting the pavement.

"The front of the vehicle collided with the male... and came to a stop on the pavement.

"The officer said, 'That's how you deal with that'."

It is alleged the incident amounts to gross misconduct, and that PC Huskisson breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy, use of force, orders and instructions, and discreditable conduct.