Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The chase left a force BMW X5 damaged, according to police

A US serviceman who led police on an early morning pursuit, which left one of their cars damaged, has been charged with drinking and driving.

Andriu Oswaldo, 22, of RAF Molesworth, was stopped on the A1(M) near Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, at about 03:00 BST.

He has also been charged with failing to stop and using a mobile phone/device while driving.

Mr Oswaldo is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 2 May.

The BBC has contacted RAF Molesworth for comment.