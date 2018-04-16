Image copyright Stuart Mokler Image caption Four fire crews attended the blaze at Glazewing in March

A fire which damaged five lorries at a waste management company's facility is being treated as arson.

Crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze at Glazewing's site off Hostmoor Avenue, March, on Friday night.

The lorries were "well alight" when crews arrived soon after 22:10 BST, the service said, adding the cause of the fire was "deliberate".

Police said their investigation into the blaze was ongoing.

Image copyright Stuart Mokler Image caption Fire crews returned to their stations just after 01:00 BST on Saturday, nearly three hours after being called