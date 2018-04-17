Image copyright PA Image caption Michael "Kit" Carson appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday

A former youth football coach and scout has appeared in court facing sex abuse charges relating to 11 boys under 16.

Michael "Kit" Carson, 74, has worked for Norwich City, Peterborough United and Cambridge United.

At Cambridge Magistrates' Court, he indicated not guilty pleas to 11 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Mr Carson, of St Bartholomew's Court, Riverside, Cambridge, is due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 15 May.

The alleged offences happened from 1978 to 2009 and he was released on bail.

Mr Carson was arrested last year as part of an investigation into historical child sex abuse in Cambridgeshire.

He joined the Canaries as youth manager in 1983, working with children aged nine to 16, before joining Peterborough as an academy director 10 years later.

In 2001, he moved to Cambridge United as head of youth development, a post he retained until 2006, when he left to join Histon FC.

Mr Carson has also worked extensively in Finland - where he began coaching youth teams in 2012 - and took UK youth teams on competitive tours of the country.