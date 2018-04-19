Cambridgeshire

Three arrested after man's body found in March

  • 19 April 2018
House in Creek Road, March
Image caption The body of a man was found in the garden of a house on Creek Road in March on Wednesday evening

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a man's body.

Police were called to a house on Creek Road in March in The Fens at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.

The man's body was found in the garden and although Cambridgeshire Police say the death is unexplained, pending further forensic tests, it is being treated as a murder inquiry.

Two men, aged 35 and 53, and a woman, aged 42, remain in police custody.
Image caption Police and forensic officers remained at the scene on Thursday

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites