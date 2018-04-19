Image caption The body of a man was found in the garden of a house on Creek Road in March on Wednesday evening

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a man's body.

Police were called to a house on Creek Road in March in The Fens at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.

The man's body was found in the garden and although Cambridgeshire Police say the death is unexplained, pending further forensic tests, it is being treated as a murder inquiry.

Two men, aged 35 and 53, and a woman, aged 42, remain in police custody.