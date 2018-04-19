Three arrested after man's body found in March
- 19 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a man's body.
Police were called to a house on Creek Road in March in The Fens at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.
The man's body was found in the garden and although Cambridgeshire Police say the death is unexplained, pending further forensic tests, it is being treated as a murder inquiry.
Two men, aged 35 and 53, and a woman, aged 42, remain in police custody.