Serial fly-tipper jailed for two years

Image copyright South Cambs District Council Image caption Large quantities of waste were dumped at sites in Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire

A serial fly-tipper who "blighted" two counties by dumping waste across them has been jailed for two years.

Licensed waste carrier Robbie Johnston, 32, collected household and builders' waste including beds, baths and doors, but dumped them in the Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire countryside.

Johnston, of Windmill Close, Barkway, Hertfordshire, was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court after admitting 13 counts of fly-tipping.

The offences happened in 2016 and 2017.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Johnston was given a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from being involved in any waste collection or disposal business for five years, and disqualified from driving for three years.

Image copyright Herts Police Image caption Robbie Johnston admitted fly-tipping and was jailed for two years

Johnston was caught after environmental crime officers from North Hertfordshire and South Cambridgeshire district councils traced waste back to households, who were able to identify him.

At Cambridge Crown Court in February he admitted 13 offences under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 - more commonly referred to as fly-tipping - in 10 locations including Royston, Letchworth, Steeple Morden and Great Chishill.

Image copyright South Cambs District Council Image caption Waste was dumped in June last year on farmland at Morden Grange farm near Royston

Andy Goodman, head of public protection at North Hertfordshire District Council, said the case "clearly illustrates that some individuals will continually try to flout the law when it comes to fly-tipping".

"Their behaviour is a blight on the district and we will use all the powers available to us to eradicate such illegal activities," he added.