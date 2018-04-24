Image caption The body of a man was found in the garden of a house on Creek Road in March on Wednesday evening

A 42-year-old man whose body was found in the garden of a Fenland house has been named as Edmundas Tamosauskas.

The Lithuanian national was found dead on Creek Road in March, Cambridgeshire, at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.

He sustained "significant head trauma" but the exact cause of his death is not yet known, police said. Further forensic tests are being carried out.

Four people who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.