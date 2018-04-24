Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption A man, woman and child suffered burns to their hands and faces in the gas cylinder explosion

A child and two adults have been injured in an explosion on a boat.

A gas cylinder exploded at about 08:50 BST on the vessel, which is at Willow Walk on the River Great Ouse at Ely, Cambridgeshire, the fire service said.

East of England Ambulance Service said a man and woman, both in their 40s, and a child have been taken to hospital with burns to their hands and faces.

Five fire engines and the air ambulance attended, as the Cambridge News first reported.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Five fire engines were called to the explosion on the River Great Ouse

Writing on Twitter, Paul Separovic from the Environment Agency said: "There has been an explosion and resulting fire on board a river cruiser.

"All emergency services and air ambulance are on scene and we are liaising with them, area is sealed off."

The injured were all were suffering from smoke inhalation as well as burns, and have been taken by land ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.