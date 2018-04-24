Cambridgeshire

Grenade-shaped ecstasy 'sold to children' in Wisbech

  • 24 April 2018
drugs Image copyright Terry Harris Photography
Image caption Grenade-shaped ecstasy tablets were seized by officers

Grenade-shaped ecstasy tablets cut with bleach have been sold to children, police have said.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers carried out raids after receiving information suggesting the drugs, in the shape of mini-grenades, were being offered in the local community.

Three men aged 26, 30, and 36, and a woman, 30, all from Wisbech, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They are being held at King's Lynn.

Image copyright Terry Harris Photography
Image caption Four people were arrested on suspicion of selling Class A drugs
Image copyright Terry Harris Photography
Image caption Police with warrants carried out a search of a house in the Wisbech area

