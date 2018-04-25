Image copyright Terry Harris Photography Image caption Grenade-shaped ecstasy tablets were seized by officers

Four people suspected of selling ecstasy tablets cut with bleach to children - and using children to deal drugs for them - have been released pending further investigation.

Police raided three addresses in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday.

Three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and a number of drugs were seized from the flats.

The raids came about after tip-offs from concerned residents.

Cambridgeshire Police said it had received information suggesting the drugs, in the shape of mini-grenades, were being peddled to local children.

Image copyright Terry Harris Photography Image caption Police with warrants carried out a search of a house in the Wisbech area

Insp Ian Lombardo said people informed officers of suspicious activity at the properties and "the fact that it involved children purchasing drugs from these addresses and also dealing for the occupants".

"Drugs paraphernalia and a quantity of controlled drugs" were found during the planned police operation, he added.