Wisbech drugs-to-children suspects released under investigation
Four people suspected of selling ecstasy tablets cut with bleach to children - and using children to deal drugs for them - have been released pending further investigation.
Police raided three addresses in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday.
Three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and a number of drugs were seized from the flats.
The raids came about after tip-offs from concerned residents.
Cambridgeshire Police said it had received information suggesting the drugs, in the shape of mini-grenades, were being peddled to local children.
Insp Ian Lombardo said people informed officers of suspicious activity at the properties and "the fact that it involved children purchasing drugs from these addresses and also dealing for the occupants".
"Drugs paraphernalia and a quantity of controlled drugs" were found during the planned police operation, he added.