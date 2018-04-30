Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Abdul Korim Ali was on remand for killing his childhood friend James Cromwell when the calls were made

A woman has been sentenced for illegal phone calls made with her boyfriend while he was awaiting trial for murder.

Abdul Korim Ali was on remand at HMP Peterborough accused of killing James Cromwell but "monitored" his girlfriend Korel Holley, 26, with a mobile phone.

Ali was later found guilty at Cambridge Crown Court in January.

Holley, of Copelands, Stowmarket, was given a six-month suspended sentence on Monday for her part in the calls.

During Holley's sentencing, Cambridge Crown Court was told that a mobile phone was found underneath Ali's pillow in his prison cell on 18 August.

There had been 105 calls between the pair from 4-17 August, 25 made by Holley and the rest by Ali.

Thomas Edwards, defending, said Holley had been in the relationship - which is now over - for eight years but there was a "significant degree of controlling behaviour on his part".

He added the former professional golfer had been "expected to call [Ali] at certain times and effectively was being monitored and checked upon".

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption James Cromwell was a father to a young boy

The court was told Ali, from Cambridge, "didn't want to lose" her and was worried she had been cheating on him.

Judge David Farrell QC said although the murder trial was upcoming at the time the calls were made, there was "no suggestion here she was in any way trying to pervert the course of justice, tip off others or influence witnesses".

Judge Farrell added that Holley wished to move on with her life following the end of the relationship with Ali but that her offence was "serious".

She admitted a single offence - without authority transmitting or causing transmission of image or sound from inside a prison for simultaneous transmission outside - and was given a six-month sentence suspended for two years and ordered to undergo a rehabilitation programme.