Image copyright St Catharine's College Image caption Former head porter Daom Mulcrone was a regular "duck walker" at St Catharine's College in Cambridge

Cambridge University porters have worked out that you can actually take a duck to water, and do exactly that for ducks that nest at colleges each year.

Mother ducks have been nesting at two colleges, but as they do not have direct access to water they are escorted there by the porters.

It is an annual ritual, as the Cambridge News reported.

Zoology professor William Sutherland, from St Catharine's, described them as the "most mollycoddled" ducks.

A mother duck has been nesting there for at least 11 years, but the ornithologist told the BBC this year she had chosen to nest in full view of students at the land-locked college, which was "unusual".

Image copyright Prof William Sutherland Image caption The mallard hatched 11 ducklings and when ready, was escorted from the nest on Saturday afternoon

"Last year she hatched her chicks near the library but this year chose a wooden planter in the main court," said Prof Sutherland.

Image copyright St Catharine's College Image caption Last year head porter Dave Dove was in charge of seeing the St Catharine's ducks safely across the road

The college porters put up a flip chart to protect it from the strong sunlight last week, and an umbrella over the nest when heavy rain fell.

Image copyright Prof William Sutherland Image caption While nesting, the duck was protected from heavy rainfall with an umbrella

They also put out food and water.

Image copyright Prof William Sutherland Image caption Sheltered from the sun by a flip chart, the duck had chosen the only planter with a "quiet please" sign on it

When mum decided it was time to take her brood to water - which she did on Saturday afternoon - the porters "escorted them off the premises in an orderly fashion," Prof Sutherland added.

Deputy head porter Simon Durrant said while resident the ducks' "every need is catered for" and they are even allowed to walk across the lawn, which is usually restricted to college fellows.

The "duck walk" ritual

Open back gates

Shepherd out of the college

Guide across the lane

Phone Queens' College porters who will open their gates

Queens' porters then shepherd ducks down to the river

Source: Prof William Sutherland, St Catharine's College, Cambridge

However, the St Catharine's duck is not the only mother to choose a college to nest.

Corpus Christi has had a nesting duck for decades, and being even further from the water, the porters have to take the mother and ducklings across a main road - stopping traffic - before handing them to St Catharine's porters for the next stage of the escorted journey through Queens'.

The college believes the ducks' "descendants have passed the message down the generation" as the birds have "taken to the route like a duck to water".