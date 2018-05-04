Image copyright Google Image caption The Conservatives gained Peterborough, which had been under no overall control

The Conservatives have taken control of Peterborough City Council in the local elections.

The council had previously been under no overall control.

The Tories held four seats, gained two wards from Labour and one from UKIP, and lost one to Labour and one to the Greens.

Labour held four wards, lost one to the Lib Dems and gained one from the Liberal Party, which held two wards. The independents held one ward.

In Cambridge, Labour held on to the council.

So far 11 wards have declared, with three still to be counted.

Labour has held on to seven wards and lost one ward to the Lib Dems.

The Lib Dems have held on to three wards.