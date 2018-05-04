Cambridgeshire

Cattle killed in Murrow animal transporter lorry crash

  • 4 May 2018
Overturned lorry Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption A number of animals died when the cattle transporter overturned

About 20 cattle died when an animal transporter overturned in a ditch, the fire service has said.

The lorry crashed in Cant's Drove, Murrow, Cambridgeshire, at about 00:25 BST.

Four fire engines, police, vets and the RSPCA were called out to the crash and the driver was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor arm injury.

The fire service said it worked with a local farmer to release 39 animals, but "approximately 20 were deceased".

The road remains closed in both directions while the cattle transporter is recovered.

Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption The emergency services, vets and the RSPCA attended the incident

