Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption A number of animals died when the cattle transporter overturned

About 20 cattle died when an animal transporter overturned in a ditch, the fire service has said.

The lorry crashed in Cant's Drove, Murrow, Cambridgeshire, at about 00:25 BST.

Four fire engines, police, vets and the RSPCA were called out to the crash and the driver was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor arm injury.

The fire service said it worked with a local farmer to release 39 animals, but "approximately 20 were deceased".

The road remains closed in both directions while the cattle transporter is recovered.