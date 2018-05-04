Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Razzaq Abdul Latif raped the girl from the age of six

A man who repeatedly raped a young girl, putting her through a "horrific" ordeal, has been jailed for 22 years.

Razzaq Abdul Latif, 32, of Almond Road, Peterborough, abused the child over a five year period, beginning when she was only six, police said.

He denied nine counts of raping a girl under the age of 13, but was found guilty after an an eight-day trial.

Latif was arrested in February 2017 and on Thursday he was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court.

Det Con Kerry Ward said: "The victim in this case was extremely brave in telling us what had been happening to her.

"There is no doubt that what she has gone through is horrific and nothing will be able to change what has happened to her at such a young age."

Latif was put on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.