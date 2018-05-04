Image caption Jubilation from Lib Dems candidates as it is announced they have taken control of South Cambridgeshire District Council from the Conservative

The Lib Dems have taken control of South Cambridgeshire District Council from the Tories in a surprise result.

The Lib Dems have an unassailable 24 seats, with the Conservatives on 11 and Labour and Independents each on two, with three wards yet to declare.

The authority has been electing a full council after boundary changes altered the population make-up of many wards.

Local Conservative MP Heidi Allen said national politics had played a part in the campaign this year.

"My hunch from constituents' emails this year that this is a heavy remain area and people are very concerned about Brexit and are expressing a view even if national politics have nothing to do with local elections," she said

In the rest of the county the Conservatives have taken control in Peterborough and Labour have retained Cambridge.