Paraglider killed in mid-air crash near Peterborough

  • 8 May 2018
A paraglider pilot died and another was seriously injured in a mid-air collision.

The crash happened over Rippons Drove, Northborough, near Peterborough at about 08:45 BST on Monday.

A man in his 50s died at the scene. The second pilot, a man in his 40s, was taken to Nottingham Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries, as the Peterborough Telegraph reported.

Cambridgeshire Police said UK Paragliding was investigating.

