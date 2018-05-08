Image copyright Google Image caption One man died after a mid-air collision between two paragliders

A paraglider pilot died and another was seriously injured in a mid-air collision.

The crash happened over Rippons Drove, Northborough, near Peterborough at about 08:45 BST on Monday.

A man in his 50s died at the scene. The second pilot, a man in his 40s, was taken to Nottingham Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries, as the Peterborough Telegraph reported.

Cambridgeshire Police said UK Paragliding was investigating.