A company that claimed it was "the UK's most trusted car buying service" has been told its adverts were misleading.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) also said Peterborough-based Exigotrade Ltd, trading as Trusted Car Buyers, should not claim to offer a "best price guarantee".

A further claim of being the "fastest growing car buying service" was not substantiated, the ASA added.

The complaints were raised with the ASA by a competitor, We Buy Any Car Ltd.

The advertising regulator said the disputed claims were made on a website for Trusted Car Buyers, called "We Buy Any Car Comparison - The Facts".

In response, Exigotrade Ltd said it would make changes to its website.

'Misleading'

The "best price guarantee" claim was removed, but the ASA said it "noted several different claims that were likely to be interpreted in the same way" remaining on the website without evidence.

The ASA's ruling concluded the advert was therefore "misleading on that point".

Claims to be "The UK's most trusted car buying service" and "The UK's fastest growing car buying service" should have been accompanied by comparative evidence, the ASA said.

Exigotrade Ltd were told the claims "must not appear again in the forms complained about" or claim to make comparisons with "identifiable competitors" without proof.

The BBC has approached Exigotrade Ltd for a comment.