Image caption Two 15-year-old boys were arrested after the stabbings

Two teenage boys have been stabbed in the centre of Cambridge.

Police were called after "reports of violence" in Sidney Street, at about 19:40 BST on Sunday.

Two boys, aged 13 and 16, were taken to hospital with serious injuries but have since been released, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and remain in custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.