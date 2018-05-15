Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Michael Bickerton travelled more than 100 miles to meet a girl for sex

A paedophile with an "entrenched interest in children" has been jailed for eight years after trying to meet a 10-year-old girl for sex.

Michael Bickerton, 49, of Minshall Street, Stoke-on-Trent, drove to St Neots in Cambridgeshire after making arrangements on a website, but was arrested on arrival.

He denied one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, but was found guilty.

He was sentenced on Monday.

Cambridgeshire Police said Bickerton came to their attention after using a website to chat to people, where he expressed a liking for "children from the age of eight".

After swapping messages, he travelled 130 miles (210km) to St Neots with the intention of meeting a 10-year-old girl.

When Bickerton arrived at the meeting place on 26 August last year he was arrested and "sex-related paraphernalia" was found in his car, police said.

He told officers messages and conversations about sexually abusing children were "merely fantasy".

"Bickerton denied he had any intention of meeting a girl, that he believed the girl to be fictitious and was instead planning on meeting another man for sex," Det Sgt Kath McCready said.

He denied one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence but a jury took just two hours to return a unanimous guilty verdict at Peterborough Crown Court on 22 February.

Jailing Bickerton for eight years at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, Judge Sean Enright said Bickerton had an entrenched sexual interest in children, which was reflected in his sentence.