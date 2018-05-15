Image caption Two 15-year-old boys were arrested after the stabbings

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after two teenagers were stabbed in the centre of Cambridge.

Violence broke out on Sidney Street at about 19:40 BST on Sunday.

Two boys, aged 13 and 16, were treated in hospital for serious injuries but have since been released, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The teenager, from Cambridge, has been charged with possession of a bladed article and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was expected to appear before magistrates on Tuesday.

A second 15-year-old boy arrested at the time of the disturbance has been released under investigation.