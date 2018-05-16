Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption The rear part of Felix could be seen, but the rest of the cat was firmly stuck behind the boiler

A cat had to be rescued after getting stuck upside-down behind a boiler.

Felix was so firmly wedged at his home in Papworth Everard, Cambridgeshire, that his owner had to call in the fire service to free him.

Not wishing to cut the boiler, the firefighter with the longest arms was chosen to stretch down and gently free the stuck cat.

It is not known whether curiosity or the desire for a cosy place to nap got Felix into his predicament.

Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption The firefighter with the longest arms was chosen to rescue Felix

The rescue did not initially seem to have a simple solution, crews from Cambridgeshire's Fire and Rescue Service said.

"With very little space to get access to Felix, and him so far down, we were scratching our heads as to how to get him out without taking the boiler apart."

You may also like:

Eventually, having measured who had the longest arms, firefighters opted for the "drag him out" method of rescue.

Felix was left unharmed after ordeal, the fire service said.