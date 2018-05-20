Image copyright Alamy Image caption Passengers had been urged to plan ahead and check revised timetables

A rail firm has suspended its new timetable hours after it began, and is running a reduced service on Sunday.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) rescheduled every train in its franchise as part of an overhaul billed as the biggest in the UK.

But there have been cancellations on its Great Northern services.

A GTR spokesman said: "As part of the huge logistical challenge of introducing this new timetable, some services are not initially running".

"We are working hard to minimise the impact this will have on our busiest trains. This situation will improve," he added.

'Any clue?'

Great Northern runs routes from London King's Cross and Moorgate stations to Peterborough, Cambridge and King's Lynn, via stations in Hertfordshire.

No routes were cancelled on Sunday but "occasional trains", said a spokesman.

The company announced on Twitter "a short-term amended timetable" was in place across the network, with disruption expected throughout Sunday.

Frustrated passengers tweeted to complain about the disruption, with one asking "Any clue as to the reason? No drivers by any chance? Or explain the operational incident please."

The company replied: "Unfortunately we are not privy to this information".

From Sunday, every schedule for Thameslink, Southern, Gatwick Express and Great Northern trains has been changed, in an attempt to improve rail efficiency in the South East.

It will mean 400 extra trains a day and new direct services from 80 stations into central London.

But passengers in a number of smaller locations complain they will be served with fewer or slower services.

And the RMT union claims passengers with reduced mobility may be left behind if a train is at risk of delay.

GTR said it placed high priority on making its services accessible to all.