Image copyright Geograph/Hugh Venables Image caption The player was practising at the Coldham's Common ground on Sunday when he was taken ill

An American football player has died after a suspected heart attack during a practice session.

The Cambridgeshire Cats member was playing on Coldham's Common in Cambridge on Sunday when he was taken ill, the club said on Facebook.

"We are tremendously sorry to say that one of our players suffered a heart attack this afternoon at practice, and despite the valiant efforts of all involved he did not recover," it said.

His name has not yet been released.

The club paid tribute to the player, saying: "He was our brother, our family, our friend, and our team mate and we will miss him dearly."

Paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the park at about 13:00 BST.

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said the player was "not breathing nor conscious" when paramedics arrived.

"The team managed to revive the patient, and he was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further care," he added.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the man later died in hospital.

Image copyright Magpas Image caption An air ambulance crew from charity Magpas attended the incident

Dozens of members of American football clubs, including Wembley Stallions, Crewe Railroaders, Colchester Gladiators and the South Dublin Panthers, have paid tribute to the player

The Cats were founded in Cambridge in 1984 and currently compete in the British American Football National League Southern Football Conference Division One East.