Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The pole narrowly missed a child seat, although no children were in the car at the time

A driver had a lucky escape when a metal pole crashed through the front window of her car, up through the steering wheel, past a baby seat and out the back window, police said.

The woman, who hit bollards and the pole in Gunthorpe Ridings, Peterborough, was unhurt.

No-one else was in the car at the time of the crash at about 10:20 BST on Monday, and no other vehicles were involved, police said.

No arrest was made, they confirmed.

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The pole came up through the steering wheel

Officers, who came across the crash involving a red Renault Megane, tweeted to say the driver had a "lucky escape".

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The hole made by the pole can be seen (bottom, centre) of this photograph

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The end of the pole pierced a sun visor on the passenger side, but no-one else was in the car