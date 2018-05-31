Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption Paul Dei-Rossi rammed the police car several times

A motorist who rammed a police car before abandoning his vehicle, was arrested the next day because he left his bank card behind in his van.

Paul Dei-Rossi, 31, of Calvin Close, Cottenham led officers on a high-speed pursuit through three Cambridgeshire villages on 31 July.

Det Con Martyn Willis said his actions put the officers and public at risk.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Dei-Rossi admitted dangerous driving, criminal damage and driving whilst disqualified.

He was jailed for two years and three months and disqualified from driving for six years.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption Police traced him easily as he left his bank card in the abandoned vehicle

Dei-Rossi was driving a Ford Transit van along Cambridge Road in Newton at about 17:15 BST when he passed a police car on patrol.

Its automatic number plate recognition system recognised him as a potential disqualified driver.

On seeing the police car's blue lights, Dei-Rossi sped off before slowing down to allow the officers' Land Rover Discovery to pull in front.

He mounted the verge and drove into the side of the vehicle.

He rammed it again several times during the pursuit, which continued through Little Shelford and Great Shelford.

Dei-Rossi and a passenger abandoned the van in a recreation ground car park and made off on foot.

His actions caused more than £17,000 of damage to the brand new police car, Cambridgeshire Police said.