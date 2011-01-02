Image caption Work has begun to prevent a repeat of the flooding which hit parts of Cornwall in November

"Significant strides" have been made to prevent the sort of flooding that devastated mid-Cornwall in November.

Floodwater reached 6ft (2m) in places after heavy rain, affecting more than 600 homes and businesses.

The Environment Agency has carried out a detailed review of the county's flood defences with Cornwall Council and independent consultants.

Measures which could be rolled out include upgraded defences, individual flood guards and better early warnings.

After a series of public meetings in communities like St Blazey and Mevagissey, work has already been carried out to remove debris from streams and check culverts for damage and blockages.

In Pentewan, a tidal barrier has been installed, the overflow beach channel has been lowered and there is a special standby team for when heavy rain is forecast.

Flood wardens could also be introduced across the county, after the plan worked well in Par last autumn.

Last month the government announced Cornwall would receive £155,000 to help the council draw up management plans to protect and support areas of the county which could be at risk.

The estimated cost of repairing the damage caused by the flooding in November has been put at millions of pounds.