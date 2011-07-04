Police in Cornwall want to trace a man they believe was injured in a car crash in Launceston.

The driver of a red BMW was seen running from the scene after his vehicle crashed into a wall on Sunday.

A witness said the driver ran away holding his chest and was talking incoherently.

Police said they carried out a thorough search but, even with the help of the police helicopter and a dog handler, were unable to find him.

The BMW 318 saloon hit the wall after leaving the B3254 just outside East Petherwin Farm at about 1000 BST.

The driver was described as being slim, with dark hair, wearing a grey baseball cap and a white and blue or black and striped top.