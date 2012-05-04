Image caption Hazel Evans spoke as demolition workers moved in to make the site safe

The owner of a Cornish seafront hotel ravaged by fire said she was "thankful" no lives were lost.

Hazel Evans was speaking for the first time after flames ripped through the four-storey Best Western Falmouth Beach Hotel on Monday. No-one was hurt.

While no official cause has been revealed, investigators have said the fire could be linked to a tar heater being used to repair a hotel balcony.

Ms Evans was speaking as demolition contractors made the site safe.

She said: "I'm so proud of all my staff.

"My general manager was amazing with the way he dealt with the fire. The staff have been fully trained and I cannot thank them enough for all they did.

"I am so thankful that no lives were lost."

At its height, more than 100 firefighters were involved, with 10 appliances, two aerial platforms and two water carriers being used to fight the blaze - one of the biggest in Falmouth - at the 120-bedroom hotel at Gyllyngvase.

It took firefighters more than seven hours to bring the fire under control.

The Falmouth Beach Hotel opened in 1984. It is run by the Evans family, but became part of the Best Western group of hotels in 2000.