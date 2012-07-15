Falmouth coastguards are co-ordinating the rescue of a crew from a German container ship after an explosion in one of its holds in the North Atlantic.

One man died from burns, three were injured and one person is missing, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

The three injured crew were taken to the Azores for treatment and the remaining crew will be brought to Falmouth on another ship.

The MSC Flaminia was 1,000 miles west of Cornwall when the blast occured.

It was mid-way between North America and the British Isles, sailing from Charleston in the US to Belgium.

Crew on the ship included German, Polish and Filipino nationals.

The oil tanker DS Crown was the first on the scene and recovered 24 people from a lifeboat and a liferaft.

The injured crew members were transferred to the vessel MSC Stella.