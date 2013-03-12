Cornish brewery reproduces 1913 stout recipe

Image copyright Simon Burt Image caption The brewery said stout brewing died out in England during World War I

A Cornish brewery has reproduced a stout last made 100 years ago.

The recipe for the St Austell Brewery's 1913 Cornish Stout was found in the company's old brewing journals by the firm's head brewer.

The original ingredients included malt from a Devon-based firm the brewery still uses today.

Rob Orton, the brewing team leader, said stout was coming "back into fashion" and the company had decided to "have a go" at brewing one.

'English' drink

Mr Orton said: "We keep a log in the old brewing journals of every brew that we've ever done at the brewery.

"That tradition is still kept up-to-date today."

Roger Ryman, the head brewer, said: "I find these old journals fascinating, it's a bit of living history.

"There are comments written on the pages about things that happened in the brewery that day... they had the same problems we do.

"It makes brewing feel very timeless."

Mr Orton said it was often assumed that stout was an Irish style of beer but that it was actually English and had first been made in London.

He said: "Most stout brewing died out during World War I because of a ban on roasting malt and barley because of fuel rationing."

He added the ban had not been extended to Ireland so stout brewing there continued.

The original 1913 recipe, produced a year before the outbreak of WWI, includes malt from Tuckers Maltings.

The company, based in Newton Abbot, Devon, is still running today and claims to be one of only four English malt houses still producing malt in the "traditional" way.

The stout recipe also includes black malt, oatmeal and Demerara sugar.

Mr Ryman said he had also imported smoked malt from Germany because in 1913 malt for brewing would have been dried over an open flame.

The St Austell Brewery has been running pubs and brewing beer and ale in Cornwall since 1851 and employs about 1,000 staff.

Neil Walker, from the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra), said: "Stout is becoming more and more popular in the UK, with the number of breweries producing a stout on the increase, helping to secure the future of this once endangered style."

He said stout was originally a generic term for a brewery's strongest or "stoutest" beer.

The name is derived from Stout Porter, so-called because it was popular among 18th Century street market workers in London.