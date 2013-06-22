A man has been rescued from a sinking yacht in high winds off Cornwall.

He was rescued by the cargo ship 300 miles west of the county after his craft started to sink while he was travelling back from the Azores.

Falmouth coastguards said the ship used cargo nets to pull the man from the craft. He was not injured.

In a separate incident, the sailor of another yacht, which was involved in a solo race, was dismasted in Mount's Bay overnight, He, too, was uninjured.

He had been involved in the Solitaire du Figaro solo race, which takes in ports in France, Spain and Portugal.

Organisers of the race said at the time that French sailor Damien Guillou reported winds of 26-30 knots and the mast breaking in the middle.

In calmer conditions he has since taken his yacht to Falmouth to be repaired.