Langarth developer Inox slams Truro City Council challenge

Inox has said more than 500 of the proposed 1,500 homes will be affordable housing

Continue reading the main story Related Stories

The developer of a proposed building scheme on the outskirts of Truro has criticised the city council for trying to challenge its planning consent.

The plans for Langarth at Threemilestone, which include 1,500 homes and a school were approved by Cornwall Council in July.

Truro City Council wants a judicial review, but the Inox Group said it was a waste of taxpayers' money.

Deputy mayor Loic Rich accused the company of scaremongering.

'Not wasting money'

Rob Saltmarsh, the Exeter-based company's managing director, said he was "bewildered" at the challenge to the £400m development plans.

Inox has said more than 500 of the 1,500 homes will be affordable.

"We are bewildered that Truro City Council is seeking to jeopardise an investment of £400m in the city and put further taxpayers' money at risk," Mr Saltmarsh said.

"Where is their mandate, especially given we had just 12 written objections to our application out of a population of 20,000?"

But Truro councillor Mr Rich said he was "quite shocked" that the company wanted "to interfere with democracy".

"We want to see those houses built and there are plenty of good places in Truro to do that," he said.

"We are not wasting money at all."