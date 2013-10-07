Derisa and Jonathan Trenchard named on bungalow deaths

From the section

Image caption Derisa Trenchard and Jonathan Trenchard were found dead in their home

A couple found dead in their bungalow home in a Cornish beauty spot have been named by police as Derisa and Jonathan Trenchard.

The pair, aged 50 and 48, were found by officers at Polwithen Drive in Carbis Bay, St Ives, last Wednesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police say that no-one else is being sought in connection with the deaths.

Family liaison officers have been deployed to provide support to the family.

Officers are preparing a report for the coroner.