Cornwall

Imerys Minerals man treated for bleaching fumes

  • 10 October 2013
  • From the section Cornwall

A man who breathed in chemical fumes used for bleaching at a mineral plant has been treated in hospital.

Fire crews, paramedics and police were called to Imerys Minerals near Nanpean in Cornwall at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.

Imerys Minerals, which produces white pigments for paper, said the man had breathing difficulties after "brief inhalation" of fumes.

The man has been released from the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites