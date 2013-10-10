Imerys Minerals man treated for bleaching fumes
A man who breathed in chemical fumes used for bleaching at a mineral plant has been treated in hospital.
Fire crews, paramedics and police were called to Imerys Minerals near Nanpean in Cornwall at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
Imerys Minerals, which produces white pigments for paper, said the man had breathing difficulties after "brief inhalation" of fumes.
The man has been released from the Royal Cornwall Hospital.