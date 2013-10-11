Cornwall hospital five-week operation wait shortened

Image caption Sarah White said she hopes the operation will go ahead as planned this time around

A woman whose operation was postponed for five weeks on the day she was due to have surgery has had her appointment rearranged.

Sarah White's hysterectomy was one of 14 operations cancelled by the Royal Cornwall Hospital in a row over bed-blocking.

She was originally told November was the earliest alternative, but has since been given a date for two weeks time.

The hospital said all 14 patients have been offered dates within four weeks.

Mrs White, 44, of the Colroger delicatessen and coffee shop in Mullion, said: "It's still not the perfect outcome, but it's much better."

She said that she would not have been able to take the date offered in November because she cannot afford to take three to four weeks recovery time off, that close to Christmas.

That would have meant having the operation - which she had already waited nine months for - put back until February.

Her operation was among 14 operations postponed on Monday because of a lack of beds.

A spokesman for the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust told BBC News it had contacted all the patients whose operations were cancelled on Monday to offer them an alternative date "within 28 days".