Isles of Scilly Park House care home fails CQC inspection

The only home for the elderly on the Isles of Scilly has been deemed not up to standard in its latest report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Three successive reports from the CQC have found Park House on St Mary's is not up to the expected standard.

The watchdog failed the home because of staff shortages, a need for more training and its poor record-keeping.

But it said the breaches were "minor" and the home is vowing to put them right.

Park House provides a service for up to 12, predominantly older people, including some with dementia.

'Very friendly atmosphere'

Adult social care manager Gareth Peters said: "We are working with mainland mental health services to bring in specialist workers for people with dementia, for example, who will work alongside the staff team to do mentoring around best practice."

The CQC report said that within the home inspectors were told by residents the staff were "pretty good" and looked after them well.

But Park House also looks after up to 10 people in their own homes. While the main carer was described as "wonderful", when that person was on leave visits could be up to two hours late and people were not informed of who was visiting or when.

Eileen Chubb, from Compassion in Care, said the home had been picked up on some "very minor issues".

"I could reel off a list of 100 homes where there has been the same rating given for minor concerns, and the concerns have been 100 times worse," she said.

David Duncan, whose 95-year-old father Harry has lived at Park House for three years, said: "I think it is a very good local facility, where the residents, as far as I have seen from my dad and regular visits to the place, are well looked after and cared for and there is a very friendly atmosphere."