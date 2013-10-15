Manslaughter charges after Newquay nightclub incident

Image caption Michael Kearns was outside Newquay's Sailors complex

Four men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man outside a nightclub.

Michael Kearns, 49, of Newquay, Cornwall, was involved in the incident outside the town's Sailors complex on 27 April.

He was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The men - aged 25, 29, 34 and 45 and from Newquay - were due before magistrates next month, police said.

Officers later said the death was an isolated incident and that club staff had cooperated fully with officers.

The four men, currently on bail, are due to appear at Bodmin Magistrates' Court on 5 November.