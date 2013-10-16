Asbestos 'released' during Launceston barn fire
Asbestos "may have been released" during a blaze at a barn in Cornwall, the fire service has said.
Firefighters were called to the building at South Petherwin, near Launceston, at about 00:30 BST.
A Cornwall Fire Service spokesman said the fire had started in a vehicle and spread to the barn.
He added that the potential asbestos release meant crews had to "decontaminate equipment" after the fire was out.