Asbestos 'released' during Launceston barn fire

  • 16 October 2013
Asbestos "may have been released" during a blaze at a barn in Cornwall, the fire service has said.

Firefighters were called to the building at South Petherwin, near Launceston, at about 00:30 BST.

A Cornwall Fire Service spokesman said the fire had started in a vehicle and spread to the barn.

He added that the potential asbestos release meant crews had to "decontaminate equipment" after the fire was out.

