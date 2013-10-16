Joseph Richards jailed for 'appalling' child abuse

Image caption Joseph Richards was convicted following a trial in September

A paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted three children over a 15-year period has been jailed.

Joseph Richards, 51, was told by Judge Barry Cotter he posed a substantial risk of sexually abusing young children in the future.

Richards, of Strawberry Fields, Lanner, Cornwall, was convicted of 18 counts of rape, indecent assault and indecency.

He must serve at least 12 years in jail before being considered for parole, Exeter Crown Court heard.

However, Judge Cotter said because of the severity of his offences, should he offend again Richards would be jailed for up to another 12 years.

The judge said the abuse was "sustained and appalling" and called Richards a "dangerous" man.

He added that some of the offences were committed 12 years apart and the victims, who were two girls and one boy, had "no real connection".

Richards was convicted following a trial at Truro Crown Court in September.

The court heard Richards was still in denial.