New Cornwall Council chief executive revealed

Cornwall Council has a new chief executive, pending full council backing.

Andrew Kerr, who is currently the chief operating officer at Cardiff Council, will be on a salary of between £158,000 and £176,000.

Paul Masters has been in the interim role for the past six months, replacing Kevin Lavery who left for a job in New Zealand in March.

The full council will vote on the recommendation for Mr Kerr on Tuesday.

Mr Lavery had been in charge at Cornwall Council since 2008, before it became a unitary authority.

Cornwall Council has confirmed the recruitment panel made a unanimous recommendation for Mr Kerr.

He was the chief executive at Wiltshire Council and North Tyneside before his current job in Cardiff.