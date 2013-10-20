Christian surfers take to Cornish waves

Image caption The Jesus Longboard Classic is taking place in Polzeath, in Cornwall

Surfers from around the UK are tackling the waves in a longboard festival being held in Cornwall.

The Jesus Longboard Classic, in Polzeath, has attracted seasoned surfers as well as those who have not entered a competition before.

The event has been organised by Christian Surfers UK and follows on from the 21st Jesus Surf Classic held at Croyde in September.

The Devon event attracted more than 130 of the UK's best surfers.

There are four categories: Open, Womens, Junior (U18) and Masters (over 35).

Previous winners including Ben Skinner, Ben Howarth and Candice O'Donnell.

Phil Williams, the head of Christian Surfers UK, said: "After such great events in previous years, we are very excited to be running the Jesus Longboard Classic again this year at Polzeath.

"We are looking forward to seeing if last year's Men's and Women's Open winners Angus Murray and Claire Smail can retain their titles."

The group describes themselves as "a group of full-on surfers who are also committed Christians".