Royal Academy election for Cornwall based sculptor Tim Shaw

Image caption Tim Shaw said he was "delighted" with the election to the Royal Academy

A sculptor from west Cornwall has been elected an academician at The Royal Academy of Arts.

Tim Shaw, who has a studio in Falmouth, will receive the honour at the Royal Academy on 5 November.

Mr Shaw said he was "delighted" with the election.

At any one time there are no more than 80 Royal Academicians, all eminent practising artists, as well as an unlimited number of Senior Academicians, aged 75 and over.

Mr Shaw said: "Not many artists have such an award bestowed upon them especially living so far west from London. It is a marvellous opportunity."

Tim Shaw has undertaken a number of public commissions, including The Minotaur for The Royal Opera House and The Drummer in Truro City Centre.

The Belfast-born artist also worked on the commission from Eden for four years until 2004.

Sir Tim Smit, from the Eden Project, said: "We are all delighted that Tim Shaw has been elected to the Royal Academy.

"His work is of the highest quality in terms of both technical craftsmanship and imagination."

The Royal Academicians are the 'Members' or 'RAs' who govern the academy and are responsible for its direction.