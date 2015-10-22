Hundreds mourn Redruth soldier Dave Curnow at military funeral

From the section

Image caption Hundreds of people attended the funeral ceremony at Truro Cathedral

Hundreds of people have attended a funeral service for a 20-year-old soldier found injured "after a disturbance" outside a nightclub.

Rifleman Dave Curnow served in 4 Rifles Battalion in the British Army including a tour in Afghanistan two years ago.

He was found with head injuries in Redruth, Cornwall, in the early hours of 20 September and died in hospital.

A funeral ceremony with full military honours was held at Truro Cathedral, where a large poppy wreath was laid.

City centre streets were lined with people as the hearse made its way to the cathedral.

Michael Wearne, from the Royal British Legion Riders Branch, said: "It's affected everybody big time... This kind of thing should never happen."

Image caption A large poppy wreath with the words "Live On" was placed outside the cathedral

Image caption Mourners consoled each other after the service

Image caption City centre streets were lined with people as the hearse made its way to the cathedral

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Rifleman Dave Curnow served in 4 Rifles Battalion

Police arrested two men following the disturbance outside The Zone nightclub.

Connor Hammond, 21, of Johns Park, and Liam Laing, 21, of Brookside, Chacewater, are due to stand trial charged with murder.