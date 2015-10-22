Shelterbox charity founder denies son favouritism

Image caption Tom Henderson (pictured), his son John, and Darren Gervis are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of conspiracy to commit fraud

The founder of the Cornish charity Shelterbox has denied giving his son favourable treatment to provide items for the organisation.

Tom Henderson, 64, told the Old Bailey if better alternatives were available elsewhere he would approve their use.

He was giving evidence at the trial where he, his son John and another man deny conspiracy to commit fraud.

The court heard ShelterBox paid large sums of money to firms linked to John Henderson.

Contracts included the supply of tents, stoves and utility tools.

Concerns raised

The court heard John Henderson charged more than £500,000 for 10,000 stoves which he designed and which were produced in China.

Tom Henderson was asked by defence barrister Keith Hadrill: "Did you put your son at the top of the list of equipment providers for Shelterbox?"

He answered: "Not at all."

He said John was part of the "DNA" of the organisation and could "provide solutions".

The court also heard that a review conducted by Shelterbox management two years after the items had been ordered had found them to be a "timely and appropriate solution to our needs".

Tom Henderson said he ordered this review after concerns had been raised about contracts being awarded to his son.

He said if an alternative became available he would review it and if it was better he would tell staff to go with it.

It is alleged the Hendersons brought in Darren Gervis, 42, to help hide the fraud when trustees of the charity began to ask questions.

Gervis, from Beaminster, Dorset, is accused of trying to conceal John Henderson's involvement once questions were raised.

All defendants deny the charges.

The trial continues.