Father guilty of 'life-threatening' baby abuse

Image caption The jury heard the baby was already on the child protection register

A father who inflicted life-threatening injuries on a baby has been found guilty of abuse.

The baby was taken to hospital in September 2013 with four "extreme" injuries including bleeding to the brain, a court heard.

The baby's father was found guilty of four counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm at Truro Crown Court and will be sentenced next month.

The mother of the baby was found not guilty of all charges.

The father inflicted serious injuries as severe as those caused by "a high speed car accident", the court heard.

As well as bleeding to both sides of the brain, the baby's right leg swelled to double the size of his left leg and he had suffered multiple fractures.

'Suspicious injuries'

During the trial Dr Eleanor McCartney, child protection doctor at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, told the court the injuries were "extreme" and not caused "by normal or even rough handling of a child".

Prosecuting, Rosaleen Collins said the injuries had happened on more than one occasion.

The father was not allowed to have unsupervised contact with the baby's brother, the court heard, after the boy sustained suspicious injuries a year earlier.

Neither the man, woman, nor the baby can be named for legal reasons.

The father was found guilty of one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but was cleared of one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The mother was found not guilty of four counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, four counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm and one count of allowing or causing injury to a child.