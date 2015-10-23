RNLI opens Cornwall huts to lifeguards

Image caption Coastguards will have keys to access emergency equipment in RNLI beach huts over the winter

The RNLI is giving off-duty lifeguards, coastguards, lifeboat crew and trained local surf school staff access to its emergency equipment over the winter.

The trial scheme on beaches in the Newquay and Padstow areas comes as RNLI cover comes to an end after the summer season.

It follows the deaths of three people at Mawgan Porth a year ago when there were no lifeguards on duty.

RNLI cover on Cornwall beaches ends in November until spring.

Image caption Three people died last year after getting into into trouble in a rip current at Mawgan Porth

Beaches involved in the trial include Crantock, Fistral, Tolcarne, Porth, Watergate, Mawgan Porth and Harlyn.

RNLI lifeguard supervisor Anton Page said: "We will provide keys to the huts so they have access to defibrillators, oxygen and all of that sort of stuff.

"It can reduce the time for someone to get vital aid while we are waiting for the emergency services."

The RNLI is warning people to take extra care if using the sea during half term.

Ten beaches in Cornwall will have lifeguard cover - Praa Sands, Sennen, Porthmeor, Gwithian, Porthtowan, Perranporth, Polzeath, Widemouth, Fistral beach in Newquay and at Summerleaze in Bude.

RNLI lifeguards will run voluntary patrols with help from members of Bude Surf Lifesaving Club throughout half term.

Rachel Dunn, 42, and Kevin Reynolds, 44, both from St Austell, Cornwall, and Stuart Calder, 52, from Leeds, died after getting into difficulty in a rip current at Mawgan Porth last October.

Residents and business owners have successfully campaigned for better signs on the beach.