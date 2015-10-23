Shelterbox founder felt like 'naughty schoolboy' over £650k order

Image caption Tom Henderson (pictured), his son John, and Darren Gervis are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of conspiracy to commit fraud

A charity founder felt like a "naughty schoolboy" when colleagues found he had approved a £650,000 order for camping equipment from a company linked to his son, he has told the Old Bailey.

Tom Henderson, 64, is accused of ensuring contracts for survival equipment were given to his son.

He was sacked from international aid charity Shelterbox in 2012.

He gave evidence at the trial where he, his son John and another man deny conspiracy to commit fraud.

'Bombshell'

The court heard he allegedly tried to force through a deal to buy tents and tools in early 2012, for which his son John Henderson, 35, from Hayle, Cornwall, would receive a commission for every item.

Head of finance Michael Johns has told jurors it came as a "bombshell" when he discovered Found International, fronted by Darren Gervis, 42, was linked to Tom Henderson's son.

But giving evidence at the Old Bailey, Tom Henderson said it came as a "surprise" that his son was receiving money from the firm.

"The only understanding I had was he did some design work as a consultant, that was my understanding," he said.

'Black cloud in the office'

Tom Henderson explained how he sent an email while on holiday to instruct colleagues to put all new equipment orders on hold.

"When I got back it was quite astonishing. There was a huge black cloud in the office. It was really, really strange, quite intimidating, overbearing.

"You got the feeling you were a naughty schoolboy arriving back and feeling someone was going to admonish you. It was very strange."

It is alleged the Hendersons brought in Mr Gervis to help hide the fraud when trustees of the charity began to ask questions.

Mr Gervis, from Beaminster, Dorset, is accused of trying to conceal John Henderson's involvement once questions were raised.

All defendants deny the charges.

The trial continues.